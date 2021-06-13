Key Findings of the Smart Agriculture Market

Smart Agriculture Solution Market Overview

Smart agriculture solution comprises of number of advanced information and communication technologies. Involvement of information and communication technologies in agriculture can results in improved and precise faming. By farmer’s point of view, smart agriculture solution is an efficient tool for providing improved productivity and sustainable agriculture production. Further, in terms of quality, quantity and earning smart agriculture solution has been an enormous help to the farmers. Moreover, management information system, precision agriculture and agricultural automation are there major fields of smart agriculture solutions.

Download Research Study with Latest Advancements & Application:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075550

Market Size & Forecast

Global smart agriculture solution market is expected to flourish at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% over the forecast period 2017-2024. The global smart agriculture solution market stood at revenue around USD 10.2 Billion by the end of year 2016. Further, the market is projected to reach at a valuation about USD 38.1 Billion by the end of forecast period. In terms of share, the hardware components captured around 50% in the global smart agriculture solution market share and are expected to behold this growth over the forecast period.

In terms of region, global smart agriculture solution market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America region has been the biggest smart agriculture solution market and was valued at 5.2 Billion by the end of year 2016. North America region is expected to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period and is projected to reach at a valuation of more than USD 15.2 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) around 13.7% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of smart agriculture solution in emerging countries is driving the market of smart agricultural solutions. Further, Latin America region is also expecting to witness a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Vodafone Group PLC, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Salt Mobile SA, Accenture PLC, Deere & Co., IBM Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, M Hexagone AB And Others.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global smart agriculture solution market includes the following segments:

By Component

Hardware

Sensor Monitoring System

Smart Detection System

Drones

GPS Enabled Ranging System

Software and Services

Climate Information Service

Supply Chain Management service

Others (System Integration and Consulting Service)

By Solution

Market Source

Automated Machinery Guidance Control

Tractor Collision and Obstacle Detection

Machinery Safety and Parameter Monitoring

Variable Rate Technology

Building and premises surveillance

By Region

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075550

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609