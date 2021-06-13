Latest Business Report On Mobile Engagement (M-Engagement) And Mobile Marketing By Demand 2016-2026

The report begins with ‘Introduction’ section covering overview of Mobile engagement (m-Engagement) and mobile marketing activities which provides basic idea of the technology, its progression over years, and elements of mobile marketing.

The ‘Market Overview’ section emphasizes on global and domestic market state of m-Engagement business. It features various qualitative and statistical information including global mobile ad servings, global mobile ad spending, India mobile ad serving scenario, current scenario of mobile ad and location based services market in India, m-Engagement market overview and major m-Engagement activities types in India, amongst others. It is followed by ‘Ecosystems and Frameworks’ where basic steps and procedure of mobile engagement, mobile ad and mobile marketing have been discussed. It is followed by ‘Drivers & Challenges’ section elaborating the major furtherance and impediments for m-engagement and promotional services in India. Both the ‘drivers’ and ‘challenges’ are equally stressed upon to provide clear idea regarding the probable obstacles and rewards in the line of business and help vendors take necessary measures.

The report continues with ‘Opportunities’ section where relevant opportunity areas for m-engagement are elaborated. It begins with benefits of m-Engagement and Promotional Services. The section continues with ‘Potential Verticals’ for m-Engagement where each of the verticals are accompanied by statistical data and m-Engagement activities are mentioned as well. The section also includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis and information on major MVAS components & revenue sharing model, internet users on Smartphone, and mobile application usage, amongst others.

Next the prominent trends in the market are captured under ‘Market Trends’ section.

In the ‘Competitive Landscape’ section, the key m-Engagement and promotional companies are profiled. It consists of information such as corporate & business highlights covering operational & recent information regarding each company’s contact information, location, key product and service offerings and key contacts for each of the players. It also provides financial performance for a period of time including revenue and profit, key ratios, financial summary and key financial performance indicators. Key business segment and key geographic segment for each player are provided as well to provide further clear idea regarding the companies.

‘Recent Developments’ section consists of information related to m-Engagement and promotion services and their implementations in recent times.

It is followed by the ‘Consumer Insights’ section where mobile internet and LBS usage and preference trends have been captured by the means of primary survey. The survey was conducted amongst a small group of people belonging to home users, gamers, technology and other professionals via social media websites and technology forums.

A few case studies and mobile ad examples are provided in ‘Case Studies’ section.

The report concludes with the section ‘Strategic Recommendation’ which is derived after a comprehensive analysis of the market state and scope. It suggests key strategic moves which can help enhance and accelerate adoption of m-Engagement and promotional services in India.

