Latest Update On Mobile Internet Market By Demand 2014-2026

Netscribes’ latest market research report titled Mobile Internet Market in India 2014 highlights the dynamics of the domestic mobile Internet market. Mobile Internet services provide access to an abundance of circumstantially appropriate information available on the World Wide Web across a range of mobile devices covering multiple wireless networks.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10081851?utm_source=marketmirror24&utm_medium=pd-ach

A variety of mobile devices such as smartphones, featurephones, tablets and broadband modems can take advantage of mobile data services for a host of purposes such as web surfing, emails, video and music streaming, file download and upload, and various mobile applications, among others. Due to the growing mobile devices usage and busy lifestyles of consumers, the need for Internet on-the-go has attained priority status.

3G services generate one third of the total mobile data, the majority of which comes from the metro cities and other urban areas in India. At the same time, almost 50% of India’s smartphone users still use 2G services. The overall number of people using smartphones to access the Internet in India rose by around 137% in 2013. This has also led to increased demand for mobile apps and game usage, factors that indirectly influence mobile web usage within the country. With India taking steady steps towards the maturity of 3G services, along with the greater adoption of 4G services, the market provides significant opportunities for associated products. Hence, mobile Internet market in India is poised for dynamic growth in the coming years.

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10081851?utm_source=marketmirror24&utm_medium=pd-ach

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609