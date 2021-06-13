Low Power Wide Area Network (Lpwan) Market, Technologies [lora, Sigfox, Weightless- N, Weightless- P, Weightless-w], Network Types [private and Public], Industry Verticals, Regions, Competitive Landscape, End-user Analysis – Global Market Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2022

Low-power WAN (LPWAN) is wireless network technology that is used for interconnecting the devices with low-bandwidth focusing on long range. These technologies are specifically designed for M2M communications. They enable wider range for M2M and IoT applications which is constrained by budgets and power consumption. The data transfer rates of LPWAN are very low using low-bandwidth and less power consumption of the connected devices. The networks support the devices over a long coverage area than the traditional consumer mobile technologies. Technologies such as Bluetooth, ZigBee and Wi-Fi are better for consumer level but not for industrial and commercial applications. Hence, LPWAN is being used for smart cities and buildings, industrial applications, and transportation.

Smart cities address the future development of LPWAN technology. According to Infoholicâ€™s analyst, the LPWAN market is growing at a CAGR of 90.03% during the forecast period 2016-2022. New integrated approaches by the telecom players and software players are driving the market for new networking technologies. Also, the increase in gas and oil pipelines across the globe are fostering the growth of the market. The LPWAN market is divided into types, networks, end-user segmentation, technologies and geographical segmentation. Organizations mostly use private networks because fo the security issues and public networks are used by small organizations and start-ups.

The LPWAN market is analyzed by six regions-Americas, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and MEA. The growing number of smart cities projects in APAC and MEA region will drive the market in the near future.

One of the major trends in the market is to reach the customer expectations while making LPWAN technology as one of the important strategy. The majority of the projects are coming from the Western Europe and Asia-Pacific region as they are ready to consider it as the main strategy for transferring the data and improve the analysis of real-time information. Some of the vendors for LPWAN market are SIgFox, Semtech, Huawei, NWave, and Weightless.

This study covers and analyses “LPWAN market” globally, bringing out the valuable insights. The report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, a government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions based on it.