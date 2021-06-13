MicroRNA Market Value and Volume 2019 with Status and Prospect to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global MicroRNA Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 102 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A microRNA (abbreviated miRNA) is a small non-coding RNA molecule (containing about 22 nucleotides) found in plants, animals and some viruses, that functions in RNA silencing and post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression. PCR based arrays dominated the global microRNA market in revenue terms in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global MicroRNA status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MicroRNA development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Illumina

Roche

Agilent

Bio-Rad

Sigma Aldrich

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Meridian Life Science

Rosetta Genomics

Dharmacon

BioVendor

Miltenyi Biotec

Kaneka Corporation

Abcam

GeneCopoeia

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

NanoString Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PCR-based Assay

miRNA Arrays

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunoassay

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of MicroRNA are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

