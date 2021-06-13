Mobility-as-a-Service Market 2019-2023: Global Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Industry Growth, and Market Strategy
Global “Mobility-as-a-Service Market“ covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Mobility-as-a-Service market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market. Global Mobility-as-a-Service market provides up-to-date information about market changes and prospective threats, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. Mobility-as-a-Service market is expected to grow 33.32% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2023.
A deep analysis made from top major and minor data sources with participation derived from industry experts through the value chain. According to the Mobility-as-a-Service market report, one driver in the market is diverse applications of chains and sprockets across industrial applications. To calculate the market size, shares report presents a detailed image of the market by way of study, fusion, and summary of data from multiple sources.
About Mobility-as-a-Service Market:
The increasing use of online on-demand transportation services is mainly driven by innovative user-friendly mobile apps used by consumers to book rides using their smartphones. Such platforms incorporate the entire services ecosystem, including start-to-end trip planning, booking, ticketing, and payments, for different modes of transport into a single app/platform and are focused on providing a seamless travel experience to the consumer. The user-centricity, ease of use, and efficiency of such platforms are boosting the adoption among consumers. Ouranalysts have predicted that the mobility-as-a-service market will register a CAGR of over 35% by 2023.
List of Key players operating in the Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market are –
Research objectives:
- To study and analyze the global Mobility-as-a-Service (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Mobility-as-a-Service market by identifying its various sub-segments.
- Focuses on the key global Mobility-as-a-Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.
- To analyze the Mobility-as-a-Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Mobility-as-a-Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Market Dynamics:
Rising penetration of smartphones and internet
The penetration of smartphones and high-speed Internet is a key factor promoting the development and growth of online technology platforms and services such as ride-hailing, online food delivery, and e-retail. Access to the internet on-the-go has made it easier to find products, services, and information in real time and access payment platforms round-the-clock, which makes it convenient for end-users to carry out transactions or make purchases.
Concerns about passenger’s safety
Passenger safety is a major challenge in the global MaaS market. Commercial mobility services, particularly ridesharing, have witnessed frequent cases of passenger harassment over the last few years. Such cases occur partly due to the lack of due diligence by service aggregators/operators to verify drivers and the lack of passenger safety features in commercial vehicles.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the mobility-as-a-service market during the 2019-2023, view our report.
The Mobility-as-a-Service market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years & discussion of the key vendors. The report contains PP pages, which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing, and profitability. Mobility-as-a-Service market report also covers segment data, including type, industry segments, channel, etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and cost.
Following are the Questions Covers in Mobility-as-a-Service Market Report:
- Which geographical region would have more demand for Mobility-as-a-Service product/services?
- What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Mobility-as-a-Service region-wise market?
- Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Mobility-as-a-Service growth?
- What is the ongoing & estimated Mobility-as-a-Service market size in the upcoming years?
- What is the Mobility-as-a-Service market possibility for long-term investment?
- What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Mobility-as-a-Service market new players?
- What are the risk and challenges involved in Mobility-as-a-Service suppliers?
- What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Mobility-as-a-Service product in coming years?
- What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Mobility-as-a-Service market?
- What are the latest trends in the regional Mobility-as-a-Service market and how prosperous they are?
This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Mobility-as-a-Service Market by means of a region:
- North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)
Mobility-as-a-Service market report covers all the details along with Market segments, Market ecosystem, Market characteristics, Market segmentation analysis, Market size and forecast 2019-2023, Five Forces Analysis, Market condition, Customer Landscape, Market Segmentation by End-User, Regional landscape (Market size and forecast 2019-2023).
Table Of Contents Include 15 Chapters to display the Global Mobility-as-a-Service market:
Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Mobility-as-a-Service Market, Applications of Mobility-as-a-Service, Market Segment by Regions;
Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;
Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Mobility-as-a-Service Market, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;
Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);
Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Mobility-as-a-Service Segment Market Analysis (by Type);
Chapter 7 and 8, The Mobility-as-a-Service Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Mobility-as-a-Service market;
Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;
Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;
Chapter 11, The Consumers Analysis of Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market;
Chapter 12, Mobility-as-a-Service Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, Mobility-as-a-Service market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
