Neural Network Market Set to Register 28.0% CAGR During 2017-2023 | Neural Technologies Limited, SwiftKey, Starmind International AG, Afiniti, Ward Systems Group, GMDH LLC., NeuroDimension, NeuralWare, Alyuda Research, LLC

Neural Network Market Component (Software and Services) and End-use Industry ((BFSI), Public Sector, Energy & Utilities, Retail, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Neural network is a form of artificial intelligence, which involves a series of algorithms used to understand the relationship between datasets and to obtain desired output.This network implements a process, which is designed to incorporate the functionalities of human brain through a variety of deep learning technologies and to solve complex pattern recognition or signal processing problems.

The growth of the neural network market is driven by growth in demand for cloud-based solutions, demand for spatial data & analytical tools, and increase in market prediction solutions. The global neural network market was valued at $7,039 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $38,719 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659549/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Neural Technologies Limited, SwiftKey, Starmind International AG, Afiniti, Ward Systems Group, Inc., GMDH LLC., NeuroDimension, Inc., NeuralWare, Alyuda Research, LLC., and OLSOFT LLC.

The growth of the neural network market is driven by growth in demand for cloud-based solutions, demand for spatial data & analytical tools, and increase in market for prediction solutions. In addition, growth in IT expenditure in emerging nations and technological advancements for workflow optimization fuel the demand for advanced analytical systems driving the neural network market. However, lack of trained professionals is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increased application areas for deep neural networks is expected to create lucrative opportunities for neural network market growth.

The global neural network market is segmented based on component, end-use industry, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into software and services. The end-use industry segment includes banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI); public sector; energy & utilities; retail; IT & telecom; manufacturing; aerospace & defense; healthcare; and others. According to the region the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659549/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global neural network market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the neural network market to determine the investment pockets of the market.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine the overall competitiveness of the market.

The quantitative analysis of the neural network market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 NEURAL NETWORK MARKET BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5 NEURAL NETWORK MARKET BY END-USE INDUSTRY

CHAPTER 6 NEURAL NETWORK MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.NEURAL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

7.2.SWIFTKEY

7.3.STARMIND INTERNATIONAL AG

7.4.AFINITI

7.5.WARD SYSTEMS GROUP, INC.

7.6.GMDH LLC

7.7.NEURODIMENSION, INC.

7.8.NEURALWARE

7.9.ALYUDA RESEARCH, LLC

7.10.OLSOFT LLC

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659549/buy/4999

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.