New Technology Developments in Personal Care Products Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Personal Care Products Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Personal Care Products Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global personal care products market is forecasted to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. In the world where people are highly concerned towards their looks and appearance, the demand for personal care products such as skin care products, and others is pretty strong across all regions. Additionally, the personal care products market is driven by growing level of disposable income of consumers and rapidly changing life style across regions.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of personal care products market with respect to following sub-markets
By Product Type
– Skin Care
– Health Care
– Color Cosmetics
– Fragrances & Deodorants
– Oral Care
– Bath & Shower Products
– Others
By Demography
– Men
– Women
– Unisex
By Sales Channel
– Direct Selling
– Hypermarkets & Retail Chain
– E-commerce
– Specialty Stores
– Pharmacies
– Salons
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Loreal
– Unilever
– Johnson and Johnson
– Colgate-Palmolive
– Procter & Gamble Co.
– Beiersdorf AG
– ITC LIMITED
– Estée Lauder
– Shiseido
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Personal Care Products Market
3. Global Personal Care Products Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Personal Care Products Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Personal Care Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Personal Care Products Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
10.4. Skin Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Health Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-202
10.6. Color Cosmetics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Fragrances & Deodorants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Oral Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.9. Bath & Shower Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Personal Care Products Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
11.4. Men Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Women Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Unisex Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Personal Care Products Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
12.4. Direct Selling Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Hypermarkets & Retail Chain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. Direct Selling Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7. E-commerce Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.8. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9. Pharmacies Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.10. Salons Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1. By Product Type
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
13.2.1.4. Skin Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.5. Health Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.6. Color Cosmetics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.7. Fragrances & Deodorants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.8. Oral Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.9. Bath & Shower Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.1.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2. By Demography
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
13.2.2.4. Men Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.5. Women Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.2.6. Unisex Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3. By Sales Channel
13.2.3.1. Introduction
13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
13.2.3.4. Direct Selling Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.5. Hypermarkets & Retail Chain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.6. Direct Selling Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.7. E-commerce Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.8. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.9. Pharmacies Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.3.10. Salons Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.4. By Country
13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1. By Product Type
13.3.1.1. Introduction
13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
13.3.1.4. Skin Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.5. Health Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.6. Color Cosmetics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.7. Fragrances & Deodorants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.8. Oral Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.9. Bath & Shower Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.1.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2. By Demography
13.3.2.1. Introduction
13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
13.3.2.4. Men Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2.5. Women Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.2.6. Unisex Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3. By Sales Channel
13.3.3.1. Introduction
13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
13.3.3.4. Direct Selling Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.5. Hypermarkets & Retail Chain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.6. Direct Selling Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.7. E-commerce Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.8. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.9. Pharmacies Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.3.10. Salons Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.4. By Country
13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.4.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4. Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.1. By Product Type
13.4.1.1. Introduction
13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
13.4.1.4. Skin Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.1.5. Health Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.1.6. Color Cosmetics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.1.7. Fragrances & Deodorants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.1.8. Oral Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.1.9. Bath & Shower Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.1.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.2. By Demography
13.4.2.1. Introduction
13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
13.4.2.4. Men Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.2.5. Women Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.2.6. Unisex Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.3. By Sales Channel
13.4.3.1. Introduction
13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
13.4.3.4. Direct Selling Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.3.5. Hypermarkets & Retail Chain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.3.6. Direct Selling Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.3.7. E-commerce Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.3.8. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.3.9. Pharmacies Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.3.10. Salons Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.4. By Country
13.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.4.4.3. China Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.4.4. India Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.4.5. Japan Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.4.6. South Korea Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.4.9. Australia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
