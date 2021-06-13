New Technology Developments in Personal Care Products Market to Grow during Forecast year 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Personal Care Products Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Personal Care Products Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global personal care products market is forecasted to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. In the world where people are highly concerned towards their looks and appearance, the demand for personal care products such as skin care products, and others is pretty strong across all regions. Additionally, the personal care products market is driven by growing level of disposable income of consumers and rapidly changing life style across regions.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of personal care products market with respect to following sub-markets

By Product Type

– Skin Care

– Health Care

– Color Cosmetics

– Fragrances & Deodorants

– Oral Care

– Bath & Shower Products

– Others

By Demography

– Men

– Women

– Unisex

By Sales Channel

– Direct Selling

– Hypermarkets & Retail Chain

– E-commerce

– Specialty Stores

– Pharmacies

– Salons

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Loreal

– Unilever

– Johnson and Johnson

– Colgate-Palmolive

– Procter & Gamble Co.

– Beiersdorf AG

– ITC LIMITED

– Estée Lauder

– Shiseido

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Personal Care Products Market

3. Global Personal Care Products Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Personal Care Products Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Personal Care Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Personal Care Products Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.4. Skin Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Health Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-202

10.6. Color Cosmetics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Fragrances & Deodorants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Oral Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Bath & Shower Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Personal Care Products Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

11.4. Men Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Women Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Unisex Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Personal Care Products Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

12.4. Direct Selling Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Hypermarkets & Retail Chain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. E-commerce Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.8. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.9. Pharmacies Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.10. Salons Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Product Type

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

13.2.1.4. Skin Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Health Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Color Cosmetics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.7. Fragrances & Deodorants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.8. Oral Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.9. Bath & Shower Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Demography

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

13.2.2.4. Men Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Women Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Unisex Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Sales Channel

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

13.2.3.4. Direct Selling Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Hypermarkets & Retail Chain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.7. E-commerce Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.8. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.9. Pharmacies Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.10. Salons Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Product Type

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

13.3.1.4. Skin Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Health Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Color Cosmetics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.7. Fragrances & Deodorants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.8. Oral Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.9. Bath & Shower Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Demography

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

13.3.2.4. Men Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Women Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Unisex Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Sales Channel

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

13.3.3.4. Direct Selling Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Hypermarkets & Retail Chain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.7. E-commerce Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.8. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.9. Pharmacies Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.10. Salons Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Product Type

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

13.4.1.4. Skin Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.5. Health Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.6. Color Cosmetics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.7. Fragrances & Deodorants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.8. Oral Care Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.9. Bath & Shower Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2. By Demography

13.4.2.1. Introduction

13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

13.4.2.4. Men Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.5. Women Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.6. Unisex Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3. By Sales Channel

13.4.3.1. Introduction

13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

13.4.3.4. Direct Selling Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.5. Hypermarkets & Retail Chain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.7. E-commerce Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.8. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.9. Pharmacies Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.10. Salons Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4. By Country

13.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.4.3. China Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.4. India Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.5. Japan Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.6. South Korea Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.9. Australia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

