On-highway Vehicle Lighting – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

The Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market is accounted for $25.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $45.97 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Growing automobile production across various regions, increasing adoption of LED lamps and rising penetration of energy-efficient light sources are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, altering climate in several countries due to global warming creates smog, which acts as restraining the market growth.

This market research report administers a broad view of the On-highway Vehicle Lighting market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Fuel Cards market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Some of the key players profiled in the On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo S.A., Spyder Auto, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Koito Manufacturing CO., LTD., Denso Corporation, Ichikoh Industries Ltd, De Amertek Corp, LG Display Co., Ltd., Neolite ZKW, Hyundai Mobis, Varroc Group, Johnson Electric and Lumberg Holding.

Based on application, Headlights segment holds the significant market growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to rising production of motor vehicles and varying prices of light sources and technological advancements.

By geography, Asia Pacific has the largest market share during the forecast period due to rapidly rising automotive sector, strict regulations by local governments concerning the use of energy-efficient lighting sources are some of the factors driving the market in this region.

