Online Lending Market Growing at Strapping CAGR to Reach Highest Revenue by 2025

Online lending, also known as social lending, refers to the direct lending between individuals through internet platforms. Individuals include natural persons, legal persons and other organizations. Global Online Lending Market valued approximately USD 38.77 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 48.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Online Lending Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Lesser operating cost & lower risk, technologically advanced with added transparency over traditional banking system, favorable regulatory environment are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, growth in emerging markets due to rising knowledge about marketplace lending is another major factor driving the growth of the global neo and challenger bank market. Moreover, increasing awareness may increase usage of online lending in the developing countries is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, online lending is convenient & offer lower rates along with benefit to access easily is another factor that impelling the growth of the market across the globe. However, lack of awareness about online lending among people and risk of losing money are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The major market player included in this report are:

Zopa

Daric

Pave

Mintos

Lendix

Ratesetter

Canstar

Faircent

Upstart

Funding Circle

Prosper

CircleBack Lending

Peerform

Lending Club

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-based

By Application:

Individuals

Businesses

The regional analysis of Global Online Lending Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to reduced interest rate in conventional bank and rising dependency of online platforms in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Online Lending market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to favorable government initiatives towards online lending in the region.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Online Lending Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Online Lending Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Online Lending Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Online Lending Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Online Lending Market, by Applications

Chapter 7. Online Lending Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

