Pizza Box Market 2019 | Industry Updates, Major Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects to 2026

The Global Pizza Box Market is accounted for $2,315.26 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,615.43 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Increasing number of people in favour of pizzas for home delivery services, growing number of pizza brands in developing parts of the world are the major factors fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, increasing commencement and customization in pizza is the opportunity of the market. However, high expenditure of manufacturing hampers the market.

“Pizza Box Market” study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Some of the key players in Pizza Box Market include BillerudKorsnas AB, DS Smith Plc., Georgia-Pacific LLC., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Company, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp., Magnum Packaging, Mondi Group, New Method Packaging, Pratt Industries Inc., R. S. G. Packagings Private Limited., Rengo Co., Ltd., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC., WestRock Company.

On the basis of material type, Corrugated Boxes are made up of corrugated paperboards available in various shapes, sizes, designs and colors as per the specific requirement of the customers for providing ideal packaging solution which can be used as an effective marketing tool for brand awareness. The Maximum amount weight limit is printed on the box maker’s certificate on the bottom flap of most boxes.

North America and Europe is expected to dominate the market, due to the increasing consumption of pizza, growing disposable income, magnifying trend of eating fast food, and mushrooming pizza delivery outlets.Thus the report’s conclusion reveals overall growth prospect of the market along with impact analysis.

