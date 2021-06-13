Powder and Liquid Coatings Global Market 2018: Key Players – PPG Industries, Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta(Dupont), Valspar Corporation

Powder and Liquid Coatings Industry

Description

Powder coating is a type of coating that is applied as a free-flowing, dry powder. The main difference between a conventional liquid paint and a powder coating is that the powder coating does not require a solvent to keep the binder and filler parts in a liquid suspension form.

Liquid coatings segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from several application sectors including construction, furniture and automobile industries.

Global Powder and Liquid Coatings market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Powder and Liquid Coatings.

This report researches the worldwide Powder and Liquid Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Powder and Liquid Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Powder and Liquid Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Powder and Liquid Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

PPG Industries

Akzonobel

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta(Dupont)

Valspar Corporation

RPM International

American Powder Coatings

TIGER Drylac

3M

IFS Coatings

Masco

Nortek Powder Coating

Trimite Powders

Vogel Paint

Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)

Erie Powder Coatings

Hentzen Coatings

Cardinal Paint

Powder and Liquid Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

Powder

Liquid

Powder and Liquid Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Indoor Application

Outdoor/Architectural Application

Automotive Industry

Appliance & Housewares

Others

Powder and Liquid Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Powder and Liquid Coatings capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Powder and Liquid Coatings manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Powder

1.4.3 Liquid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Indoor Application

1.5.3 Outdoor/Architectural Application

1.5.4 Automotive Industry

1.5.5 Appliance & Housewares

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Production

2.1.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Powder and Liquid Coatings Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 PPG Industries

8.1.1 PPG Industries Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Powder and Liquid Coatings

8.1.4 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Akzonobel

8.2.1 Akzonobel Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Powder and Liquid Coatings

8.2.4 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Sherwin-Williams

8.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Powder and Liquid Coatings

8.3.4 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Axalta(Dupont)

8.4.1 Axalta(Dupont) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Powder and Liquid Coatings

8.4.4 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Valspar Corporation

8.5.1 Valspar Corporation Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Powder and Liquid Coatings

8.5.4 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 RPM International

8.6.1 RPM International Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Powder and Liquid Coatings

8.6.4 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 American Powder Coatings

8.7.1 American Powder Coatings Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Powder and Liquid Coatings

8.7.4 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 TIGER Drylac

8.8.1 TIGER Drylac Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Powder and Liquid Coatings

8.8.4 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 3M

8.9.1 3M Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Powder and Liquid Coatings

8.9.4 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 IFS Coatings

8.10.1 IFS Coatings Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Powder and Liquid Coatings

8.10.4 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Masco

8.12 Nortek Powder Coating

8.13 Trimite Powders

8.14 Vogel Paint

8.15 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)

8.16 Erie Powder Coatings

8.17 Hentzen Coatings

8.18 Cardinal Paint

