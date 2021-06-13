Pre-harvest Equipment Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2024

Pre-harvest Equipment Industry

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Pre-harvest Equipment market is estimated at $48,889.00 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $ 70,243.00 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2022. Increasing usage of pre harvest equipment across the globe in order to increase production capacity and efficiency is fueling the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness among farmers and several government initiatives especially in developing economies is anticipated to increase the demand for market in the coming few years.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The growth in this region is due to increased consumption of agricultural food and growth in the agriculture machinery industry. In addition, powerful economic growth and drastic raise in population size are stimulating the growth of agricultural sector in countries such as India, China and Thailand.

Some of the key players in the market include

CNH Global, Kubota Tractor Corporation, Daedong Industrial Co. Ltd, Yanmar Company Ltd, Tractors &Farm Equipments Ltd (TAFE), The Toro Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, DEERE & Company, Escorts Group, Bucher Industries Ag, Exel Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Kukje Machinery Corporation Ltd, Netafim Ltd, Foton Lovol International Heavy Industries Ltd, Alamo Group Incorporated, Iseki &Company Ltd, Horsch Maschinen Gmbh, Valmont Industries Inc. and AGCO Corp.

Products Covered:

• Secondary Tillage Equipment

o Cultivators

o Harrows

o Rollers & Pulverizers

• Plant Protection Equipment and Fertilizing Equipment

o Aerial Applicators

o Granular Applicators

o Motorized Sprayers

o Airblast Sprayers

o Hand Operated Sprayers

o Boom Sprayers

o Other Plant Protection Equipment and Fertilizing Equipments

• Irrigation Equipment

o Pumps

o Filters

o Pipes

o Valves

o Emmiters

o Other Irrigation Equipments

• Planting Equipment

o Transplanters

o Planters

o Airseeders

o Seed Drills

o Other Planting Equipments

• Primary Tillage Equipment

o Moldboard Plough

o Chisel Plough

o Disc Plough

o Rotary Ploughs

o Sub Soil Plough

o Other Primary Tillage Equipments

• Other Products

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

