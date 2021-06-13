Premium Lager Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Revenue Growth Development, Business Opportunities, and Industry Analysis by 2023

Global “Premium Lager Market“ covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Premium Lager market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market. Global Premium Lager market provides up-to-date information about market changes and prospective threats, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. Premium Lager market is expected to grow 3.88% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2023.

A deep analysis made from top major and minor data sources with participation derived from industry experts through the value chain. According to the Premium Lager market report, one driver in the market is diverse applications of chains and sprockets across industrial applications. To calculate the market size, shares report presents a detailed image of the market by way of study, fusion, and summary of data from multiple sources.

Premium lagers are increasingly preferred by consumers because of their authenticity, taste, brand story, visual identity, and experience. The premium lager many vendors has gained high popularity among consumers because of its authentic taste. The adoption of the keg packaging and dispense format, especially by small producers, has been an important factor behind the increasing customer interest in the premium craft lager category. The premiumization of products within the lager category is also driven by vendors’ eagerness to rebrand their products as premium. Brewers operating worldwide are trying to push high-end products with an aim to lure consumers into spending more. Ouranalysts have predicted that the premium lager market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

List of Key players operating in the Global Premium Lager Market are –

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Asahi Group Holdings

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Constellation Brands