Recent Business Study on Computer Vision Market Expected to Grow with High CAGR During Forecast Period 2019-2026

Global Computer Vision Market Analysis

According to Market Research, the Global Computer Vision Market was valued at USD 11.88 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 21.24 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.49% from 2019 to 2026.

After being a research technology for the past few decades, computer vision is now being commercialized in a wide range of application markets including security and surveillance, automotive, consumer, industrial, medical, and entertainment, to name a few. A computer vision system acquires, processes, and analyzes real world images in order to produce numerical or symbolic information, often in the form of a decision. Each application requires a specialized adaption and enhancement to the computer vision algorithm, although several fundamental blocks of algorithms are common.

The latest survey on Global Computer Vision Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with a 100+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition are facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and trend in Computer Vision Market. The report bridges the historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026. The report aims to present the analysis of Global Computer Vision Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities

>>> Get | Download Sample Copy of This Report Now with Detailed TOC, Charts & Tables

To learn more Get free sample copy of this report now!

Global Computer Vision Market Overview

Computer vision is the enterprise of automating and integrating a wide range of processes and representations used for vision perception. It includes many techniques that are useful by themselves, such as image processing (transforming, encoding, and transmitting images) and statistical pattern classification (statistical decision theory applied to general patterns, visual or otherwise). Following the current trend of automation and 3D imaging in all major industries, the market for computer vision should also grow at a high rate in near future.

Moreover, stringency in quality assurance & inspection of industrial products and rising scope of vision guided robotic systems have also contributed in driving the global computer vision market. On the other hand, factors such as existence of diverse and selective end user requirements and low penetration of computer vision in certain industries might hold back the market from growing at a high rate.

Global Computer Vision Market: Segmentation

The Computer Vision market is segmented on the basis of component, product, application, vertical and geography. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into Automotive, Food & Beverage, Sports & Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Medical and Others.

The market for Food & Beverage is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period. With major food retailers demanding lower costs with penalties for incorrectly labelled or sub-quality products, automated food production can gain significant improvements in profitability by applying computer vision technology. This technology applies the same criteria to the imaging process at all times

On the basis of regional analysis, the global Computer Vision market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Latin America and Rest of the world. The Computer Vision market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period and is driven by growing technological developments in countries such as China, Japan and India.

The major players in the market are Cognex, Basler, Omron, Keyence, National Instruments, Sony, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments, Intel, Baumer Optronic, Jai A/S, Mvtec Software, Isra Vision, Sick, Mediatek, Cadence Design Systems, Ceva, Synopsys and Tordivel As.

TABLE 1 VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Company Headquarters 2d3(Acquired by Boeing) USA 3DiVi Russia 4tiitoo Germany A9.com USA Adaptive Vision Poland

Research Methodology of Market Research:

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post sales analyst support

In case of any queries or customization requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.