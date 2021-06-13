Road Safety Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players – Jenoptik, Kapsch Traffic Com, Sensys Gatso Group, Redflex Holdings

Overview of Road Safety Market

Global Road Safety Market is valued approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Road safety involves products and services that are being introduced in market to reduce risk of accidents, maintain traffic discipline, control and curb wayward vehicle movement and ensure safe travel of commuters. Several technologies have been used in order to implement more security for highways and bridges, urban roads and tunnels. These technological systems, services and solutions include speed limit enforcement, red light enforcement, bus lane enforcement, incident detection and access control. Constant need of road safety for commuters, reducing traffic and congestion on the road, new infrastructure development and longer commuting and many more are driven to boost the overall road safety market. Factors such as rising urban population and high demographic rates, rapid motorization, increasing number of road fatalities/accidents, and government initiatives for enhancing road safety, increase the growth of road safety market over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.

Scope of Report:

The research report titled ‘Road Safety Market’ provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Top Key Players in Road Safety Market:

Jenoptik, Kapsch Traffic Com, Sensys Gatso Group, Redflex Holdings, IDEMIA, Verra Mobility, SWARCO, FLIR Systems, Motorola Solutions, Siemens

Road Safety Market Segments:

By Regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

By Component:

Solutions

Services

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Road Safety Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Road Safety Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Road Safety Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Road Safety Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance-Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Road Safety Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Road Safety Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance-Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Road Safety Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. Road Safety Market, by Regional Analysis

7.1. Road Safety Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

7.2. North America Road Safety Market Snapshot

7.3. Europe Road Safety Market Snapshot

7.4. Asia Road Safety Market Snapshot

7.5. Latin America Road Safety Market Snapshot

7.6. Rest of the World

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.1.6. Research Assumptiont

