Router and Switch Market Future Trends, Business Opportunities, Segments and Forecast to 2025

Global Router and Switch Market industry valued approximately USD 31.83 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.29% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors maneuvering the growth are the abundance of Wi-Fi technology, the increasing need for enterprise WLAN equipment, high consumption of high-speed Gigabit Ethernet, merging of residential and business networks.

Moreover, escalating wants for devices with the internet, development of cloud networking along with increasing espousal of virtualized technology is anticipated to steer growth. Also, escalating espousal of Power over Ethernet (PoE).

The major market player included in this report are:

Juniper Networks

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies

ZTE Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent

ADTRAN Inc.

Ericsson

Actelis Networks

ECI Telecom

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

– Multiservice Edge

– Internet Exchange

– ATM Switch

– Ethernet Service Edge

– Service Provider

Services:

– Ethernet Access

– BRAS

– Internet Data Center/Hosting

– Ethernet Aggregation

Regions:

-North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

