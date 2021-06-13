Security Paper Market Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 | Key Players include Giesecke+Devrient, De La Rue PLC, Fedrigoni Group, Security Paper Limited

Overview of Security Paper Market

Global Security Paper Market is valued approximately USD 11.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.42% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Security Paper’s growth is driven by the need to maintain integrity of documents across business units. As it refer to mark, signs, or watermarks that can be used to authentication of original documents. Moreover, security papers may also come in the form of paper fibers and substrates that can be used to identify if the document has been tampered or fraudulent. The security paper market is witnessed to expand as business processes use multiple documentations. It is expected that the key players of improved and reliable security papers would result the growth of the global market for security papers. The expansion of infrastructure modernization, large population based and cash-based payments, estimated to increase the tremendous growth of security paper market over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.

Scope of Report:

The research report titled ‘Security Paper Market’ provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Top Key Players in Security Paper Market:

Giesecke+Devrient, De La Rue PLC, Fedrigoni Group, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited , Real Casa De La Moneda (FNMT_RCM), Security Paper Limited, Goznak, China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation (CBPM), Drewsen Spezialpapiere GmbH & CO. Kg, Document Security System

Security Paper Market Segments:

By Regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

By Component:

Substrates

Watermarks

Threads

Holograms

Others

By Application:

Bank Notes

Passports

Identity Card

Certificates

Legal & Government Documents

Cheques

Stamps

Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Security Paper Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Security Paper Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Security Paper Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Security Paper Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance-Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Security Paper Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Security Paper Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance-Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Security Paper Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. Security Paper Market, by Regional Analysis

7.1. Security Paper Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

7.2. North America Security Paper Market Snapshot

7.3. Europe Security Paper Market Snapshot

7.4. Asia Security Paper Market Snapshot

7.5. Latin America Security Paper Market Snapshot

7.6. Rest of the World

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.1.6. Research Assumptiont

