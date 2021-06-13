Sierra Leone Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Industry 2019-2021 Specification, Growth Drivers, Market Analysis and Industry Key Players – Sierra Leone Telecoms, Bharti Airtel, Comium, Africell, Millicom, Cellcom, LapGreen

WiseGuyReports.com “Sierra Leone – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Sierra Leone’s Sierratel planning major investments in 2019

Sierra Leone has enjoyed sustained political stability in recent years, following a decade of civil war. The departure of the UN’s local mission in March 2014 marked the end of more than 15 years of international peacekeeping operations in the country. The exceptional economic growth seen in 2012 and 2013 has slowed but remains strong, and this has encouraged international companies to invest in the country. Nevertheless, the telecommunications infrastructure is only gradually recovering from the destruction caused during the war years, and the theft of equipment and cabling.

These difficult operating conditions have been compounded by neglect, mismanagement and underinvestment, factors which have seen the demise of some telcos, including Comium and Smart Mobile. The telecom regulator continues with its efforts to improve the market, including the liberalisation of the international gateway and regulator checks on quality of services. It has not shied from fining miscreant operators for providing poor services, or for promoting packages deemed to be disadvantageous to consumers.

Given the poor state of the fixed-line infrastructure, the mobile sector has been the main driver of overall telecom revenue. There continues to be movement in the market, with Orange Group in mid-2016 having completed its acquisition of Bharti Airtel’s local unit and the Gambian telco QCell being awarded a licence to operate mobile services.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2841651-sierra-leone-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

The state-owned fixed-line incumbent Sierratel has entered the mobile market, which it uses to provide fixed-wireless access and broadband services. It briefly had a monopoly on 3G mobile services before other operators launched their own services based on HSPA technology in 2011 and 2012. More recently network operators have invested in LTE upgrades: Africell was the first network operator to launch LTE services in Sierra Leone, followed by Sierratel in January 2018.

Key developments:

Sierratel launches LTE services, planning major investment program during 2019;

Regulator approves 27% price increase for mobile voice calls;

MNOs increase investment to provide national mobile coverage;

Regulator selects Subah Infosolutions Ghana to manage the international gateway;

Construction of 600km ECOWAS Wide Area Network completed;

Airtel completes rebranding as Orange Sierra Leone;

Sierratel relaunches a fixed-telephony network following $30 million investment;

Report update includes recent market developments, operator data to June 2018.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Sierra Leone Telecommunications Company (Sierratel), Bharti Airtel (Zain, Celtel), Comium, Africell (Lintel), Millicom (Tigo), Cellcom, LapGreen (Ambitel, GreenN), Access Point Africa, Afcom, African Information Technology Holdings (AITH), Onlime (LimeLine).

For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2841651-sierra-leone-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Quality of Service (QoS)

Telecom sector liberalisation

Fixed network operators

Sierratel Network infrastructure

Wireless Local Loop (WLL), CDMA2000 1x EV-DO

Privatisation, management contract

Other operators

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Satellite Submarine fibre

International gateways

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband statistics ISPs and converged service providers Mobile market Market analysis Mobile licensing Mobile statistics Mobile data Mobile broadband Mobile infrastructure 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments Major mobile operators Orange Sierra Leone (formerly Zain, Celtel) Comium Africell (Lintel) Sierratel Cellcom Ambitel/GreenN Smart Mobile QCell Mobile content and applications M-payments

Continued……

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2841651-sierra-leone-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)