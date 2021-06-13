Smart Fabric Market Is assumed to Grow CAGR of 21.6% Forecast until 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Smart Fabric Market – By Type (Active Smart Fabric, Passive Smart Fabric, Others), By Application (Faison and Entertainment, Sports and Fitness Monitoring, Medical and Healthcare, Health and Medical Monitoring, Smart Wound Dressings, Others, Transportation, Heated Seats, Others, Protection and Military, Home and Architecture) – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Smart Fabric Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global smart fabric market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Continuous research & development and enhancements in sensors such as development of low-cost wireless sensors is creating substantial opportunities for the growth of the smart fabric market. Further, miniaturization of electronic components is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of smart fabric market with respect to following sub-markets

By Type

– Active Smart Fabric

– Passive Smart Fabric

– Others

By Application

– Faison and Entertainment

– Sports and Fitness Monitoring

– Medical and Healthcare

– – – Health and Medical Monitoring

– – – Smart Wound Dressings

– – – Others

– Transportation

– – – Heated Seats

– – – Others

– Protection and Military

– Home and Architecture

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– AiQ Smart Clothing

– Vimal

– Clothing+

– DuPont

– Jacquard (Google Inc.)

– Interactive Wear AG

– Outlast Technologies LLC

– Schoeller Textiles AG

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Smart Fabric Market

3. Global Smart Fabric Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Smart Fabric Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Smart Fabric Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Smart Fabric Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

10.4. Active Smart Fabric Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Passive Smart Fabric Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Smart Fabric Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Faison and Entertainment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Sports and Fitness Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Medical and Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.1. Health and Medical Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.2. Smart Wound Dressings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Transportation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7.1. Heated Seats Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7.2. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Protection and Military Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Home and Architecture Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.2.1.4. Active Smart Fabric Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Passive Smart Fabric Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.2.2.4. Faison and Entertainment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Sports and Fitness Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Medical and Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6.1. Health and Medical Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6.2. Smart Wound Dressings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.7. Transportation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.7.1. Heated Seats Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.7.2. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.8. Protection and Military Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.9. Home and Architecture Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Country

12.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.3.1.4. Active Smart Fabric Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Passive Smart Fabric Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By Application

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.3.2.4. Faison and Entertainment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Sports and Fitness Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6. Medical and Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6.1. Health and Medical Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6.2. Smart Wound Dressings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.7. Transportation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.7.1. Heated Seats Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.7.2. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.8. Protection and Military Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.9. Home and Architecture Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Country

12.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.3.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Type

12.4.1.1. Introduction

12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.4.1.4. Active Smart Fabric Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.5. Passive Smart Fabric Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2. By Application

12.4.2.1. Introduction

12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.4.2.4. Faison and Entertainment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.5. Sports and Fitness Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.6. Medical and Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.6.1. Health and Medical Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.6.2. Smart Wound Dressings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.6.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.7. Transportation Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.7.1. Heated Seats Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.7.2. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.8. Protection and Military Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.9. Home and Architecture Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3. By Country

12.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.3.3. China Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.4. India Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.5. Japan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.6. South Korea Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.9. Australia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



