Smart Mirror Market by Component and End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Residential, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Smart Mirror Market Overview :

The global smart mirror market was valued at $1,750.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $4,118.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Smart mirror is a device in which three-dimensional attributes of an object are captured along with information such as color and texture. This technology helps in saving time, cost, and efforts during the manufacturing process and improves the quality of the output.

A smart mirror is an advanced mirror, which is equipped with technologies such as self-dimming capability, self-cleaning, and other embedded electronics component. The user can access the device and interact with contextual information by giving commands. These commands can be either recognized by touch, voice, or gestures. The study covers smart mirrors utilized in industry verticals such as residential, automotive, retail, and others. In automotive industry, electro chromic auto dimming rear-view and side-view mirrors are considered.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence.

The report includes the study of the global smart mirror market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. Moreover, it includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The smart mirror market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. By end user, it is classified into automotive, healthcare, retail, residential, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Japan Display Inc., Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Samsung Electronics, Murakami Kaimeido, Seura, Perseus Mirrors, Ficosa, Dension, and Electric Mirror.

Key Benefits for Smart Mirror Market :

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global smart mirror market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Smart Mirror Key Market Segmentation :

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

Automotive

Healthcare

Residential

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Japan Display Inc.

Gentex Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Murakami Kaimeido

Seura

Perseus Mirrors

Ficosa

Dension

Electric Mirror

