Solomon Islands Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Research 2019-2023 Industry Key Players – Our Telekom (Breeze), Vodafone, O3b, Solomon Island Submarine

WiseGuyReports.com “Solomon Islands – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Telecoms in the Solomon Islands to benefit from various developments

Improvements to Internet services are expected with both the build-out of a new submarine cable known as the Coral Sea Cable System which will link PNG to the Solomon Islands, with a connecting cable to the Australian (Sydney) landing station. In addition, the planned launch of the Kacific-1 satellite in late 2019 should also improve broadband satellite capacity for the Solomon Islands.

In recent years, the country has stabilised both politically and economically – and this, along with improvements to mobile infrastructure – has led to a sharp rise in mobile penetration.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/629740-solomon-islands-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Recent 3G mobile network expansions and upgrades by the two major operators, Our Telekom (operating as Breeze) and Bmobile-Vodafone, are improving mobile services and in turn driving uptake, including an increase in mobile broadband subscriptions. While the first 4G LTE services were launched in late 2017 in the capital Honiara; it is still 3G, and in many cases 2G, which is the main source of mobile telephony.

Various international organisations such as The World Bank and Asian Development Bank have taken a special interest in seeing communication services improved in both the Solomon Islands and Pacific region in general. The Australian government is assisting by providing the majority of funding for the new submarine cable system, with contributions and support also coming from both governments from the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.

Key developments:

Smart phone penetration should almost double between 2018-2025 in The Solomon Islands.

The first 4G LTE network was launched in November 2017 by Our Telekom.

By 2018 the percentage of mobile connections using 4G LTE services was extremely low.

Companies covered in this report include:

Our Telekom (Breeze); Bmobile-Vodafone; Kacific Broadband Satellite, O3b, Solomon Island Submarine Cable Company.

For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/629740-solomon-islands-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Historical overview

Market analysis

National Development Strategy 2016 – 2035

Regulatory environment Historic overview Regulatory authority Telecommunications Commission of Solomon Islands (TCSI) Telecommunications Bill 2009 Licensing fees Telecommunications supplementary licence fee regulations 2017 Interconnection adjudication Spectrum management Broadcasting policy Network sharing Fixed network operator in Solomon Islands Solomon Telekom Co Ltd (Our Telekom) Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network International infrastructure Satellite networks Submarine cable Fixed-line broadband market Market analysis Internet downloading Mobile communications Market analysis Historical overview Current market Mobile statistics Mobile broadband statistics Mobile infrastructure GSM, 3G 4G LTE Major mobile operators Breeze Bmobile / Vodafone Mobile content and applications m-Banking (payments/loans) Mobile handsets Related reports

Continued……

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)