Spacesuit Market | Information by Application , Extravehicular Activity [EVA]) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific)—Forecast till 2023

Global Spacesuit Market: Information by Application (Intravehicular Activity [IVA], Extravehicular Activity [EVA]), Design (Soft Suit, Hard-Shell Suit, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

The global spacesuit market is relied upon to observe considerable development during the estimate time frame. North America is assessed to be a major region for the spacesuit market because of the nearness of a few spacesuit suppliers, for example, Garrett AiResearch, SpaceX, Collins Aerospace, and Final Frontier Design. Europe represented the second-biggest piece of the pie of 27.53% in 2017 because of the progressing spacesuit preliminaries in Germany and France. Asia-Pacific represented the third-biggest portion of the worldwide spacesuit advertise in 2017. Asia-Pacific is relied upon to be a standout amongst the most alluring markets for spacesuits attributable to the critical speculations by governments in the space business. China and India are probably going to represent significant portions of the spacesuit advertise in Asia-Pacific during the estimate time frame. The global spacesuit market is projected to register a growth rate of 7.63% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market segmentation

The global spacesuit market has been categorized on the basis of its design, application, and regional demand. Based on its application, the market is bifurcated into extravehicular activity (EVA) and intravehicular activity (IVA). On the basis of its design, the market has been classified into hard-shell suit, soft suit, skin-tight suit, and hybrid suit.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global spacesuit market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Boeing (US), David Clark Company (US), NPP Zvezda AO (Russia), and Oceaneering (US), Garrett AiResearch (US), Collins Aerospace (US), SpaceX (US), Final Frontier Design (US), Sure Safety India Ltd (India), among others are some of the major players in the global spacesuit market.

About Kenneth Research:

Source : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/spacesuit-market-information-by-application-extravehicular-activity-eva-and-region-north-america-europe-asia-pacific–forecast-till-2023-2019-07-17