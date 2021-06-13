Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market was valued at USD 1.82billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.30billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.80% from 2017 to 2025

Market Overview:

The global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems marketwas valued at USD 1.82billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.30billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.80% from 2017 to 2025.

Sprinkler irrigation techniques are being employed globally as they enhance agricultural productivity without wastage of water. The changing agricultural practices coupled with growing emphasis of water conservation is expected to augment market demand for sprinkler irrigation systems.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Government support to sprinkler irrigation projects

1.2 Higher returns on investment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High input costs

2.2 Downward trend in commodity prices and farm income

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008175

Market Segmentation:

The global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems marketis segmented on the Crop type, type, field size, mobility, and region.

1. By Crop Type:

1.1 Pulses and Oilseeds

1.2 Cereals

1.3 Vegetables and Fruits

1.4 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Swine

2.2 Ruminants

2.3 Others

3. By Source:

3.1 Solid Set

3.2 Lateral Move

3.3 Center Pivot

3.4 Others

4. By Mobility:

4.1 Stationary

4.2 Towable

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Valmont Industries Inc.

2. Hunter Industries

3. Lindsay Corporation

4. Pierce Corporation

5. T-L Irrigation Company

6. Alkhorayef Group

7. Reinke Manufacturing Company

8. Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

9. Rain Bird Corporation

10. Nelson Irrigation Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008175

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

View Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sprinkler-irrigation-systems-market-was-valued-at-usd-182billion-in-2016

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609