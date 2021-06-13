Tahini Consumption Market 2019: Industrial Output, Import & Export, Consumer Consumption and Forecast 2022

Tahini Consumption Market – Overview

Owing to growing popularity and high demand for Mediterranean foods, Tahini has become an eye-popping industry. Middle East and the U.S. are the main consumption regions in this industry.

Tahini food is considered under gourmet category and is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. Tahini is also quite popular in China and other South-East Asian countries and widely used in cuisine such as Vietnamese cuisine.

There are major health benefits associated with Tahini consumption as it contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Globalization followed by socio-economic changes including rising urbanization, changing lifestyle & altering dietary pattern, growing consumer indulgence in food along with their rising concern over health has given impetus to Tahini Market. Also, the growing foodservice industry and rising number of fast food restaurants also act as key driving factor behind an increased demand of Tahini. Health & wellness trend has created a huge space for Tahini market to grow as tahini made from raw sesame seeds is lower in fat than tahini made from roasted seeds. Manufacturers are keeping themselves well-informed about consumer demand & preferences and focus on strategic product launches/product development to suit consumer taste.

Higher inclination of consumers towards seed-based spreads further boost the market growth. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes. Owing to diverse application of Tahini including paste & spreads, halva & traditional sweets, and dips & sauces, there are million dollars of investment pouring in the market.

Market players are extensively focusing on raw material sourcing and supply chain management. They are concentrating on localization procurement, concentrative purchase and are cautious about key indicators including outsourcing of raw material, price, on-time rate and quality in order to maintain their competitive market position and maximize their profits. Downstream buyers of tahini include HORECA and retail stores.

Global Tahini Consumption Market – Competitive Analysis

Owing to growing interest in authentic Mediterranean and Arabic food, companies are attracted to explore the space and leverage the gain in Tahini Consumption industry. There are huge growth potential and less entry barriers which is encouraging the new entrants to enter the industry and launch their products. Market players are focusing on cost control and adopting novel production methods as the fluctuations in the price of the upstream product, production cost of Tahini is impacted. Tahini industry is the high volume growth industry and industrial players are extensively investing on product endorsements and other product promotions in order to make strong brand image of their products and also to create an awareness of their brands.

Manufacturers are also collaborating with retailers for channel management.

Haitoglou Bros

Balsam

Prince Tahina

Halwani Bros

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

Dipasa

Carwari

Firat

A.O. Ghandour & Sons

Sesajal

Mounir Bissat

Arrowhead Mills

Global Tahini Consumption Market – Segments

The Global Tahini Consumption Market has been divided into Category, Type, Application, and Region.

On The Basis Of Type

Hulled tahini

Unhulled tahini

On The Basis Of Application

Paste & spreads

Halva & other sweets

Sauces & dips

On The Basis Of Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

Global Tahini Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Tahini Consumption Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global Tahini market is highly dominated by North America followed by Middle East in terms of consumption. North America and Middle East are the production hub of Tahini. Asia-Pacific region will also contribute moderate revenue and expected to grow at a considerable CAGR. The consumption of Tahini in South East Asian counties is expected to grow in upcoming years.

Latest Industry Updates

March 2017, El-Raey Sweetness Halva Company aims to acquire 1,000 sqm to establish factory in Badr City. The company will invest EGP 10 million in order to raise its production capacity and increase exports. It owns tahini and halva factories in an area of 2,000 sqm in Tiba City, in Minya, with a production capacity of 450 tons per day

March 2017, El Rashidi El Mizan, owned by the English investment fund Silk Invest, plans to increase its sales in the Egyptian market during 2017 to reach EGP 500 million as compared to EGP 300 million in 2016