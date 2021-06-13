Thermochromic Paints and Coatings Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Key Player Akzonobel, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, Berger Paints India Limited, Deutsche Amphibolin Werke

The Insight Partners provides you with a global analysis on “The Thermochromic Paints and Coatings Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Product (Liquid Crystal Material, Leuco Dyes, Inorganic Materials); Pigment Type (Reversible Thermochromic Pigments, Irreversible Thermochromic Pigments); End-use Industry (Food and beverages, Paints and Coatings, Printing Ink, Paper, Textile, Cosmetics, Plastic and Polymers, Others) and Geography.

Thermochromic paints & coatings are the special coating with properties of changing colour with changes in temperature. The thermochromic paints & coatings are used for getting an indication on the change of temperature. It can be organic or inorganic and can be further used as thermochromatic liquid crystal, leuco dyes, and other forms. Some examples of thermochromic paints and coatings are cuprous mercury iodide, Silver mercury iodide, Mercury (II) iodide Vanadium dioxide, Ammonium metavanadate, etc. it is used by various industries such as food & beverages, printing inks, paper, textile, cosmetics, etc.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global thermochromic paints & coatings market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for microencapsulated pigments due to its irreversible pigment properties. Furthermore, Increasing usage in building and construction industry due to its characteristics of adoption with the temperature is likely to drive the demand for thermochromic paints & coatings in the coming years. However, high cost of reversible pigments and single usage properties of irreversible pigments is projected to hinder the growth of thermochromic paints & coatings market. Likewise, development of number of colour offerings and expanding area of usage may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The global study on Thermochromic Paints and Coatings market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Thermochromic Paints and Coatings Market profiled in the report include-

1.Akzonobel N.V.

2.Asian Paints Limited

3.Axalta Coating Systems Llc.

4.Berger Paints India Limited

5.Deutsche Amphibolin Werke

6.Hempel

7.Jotun Group

8.Kansa Paint Co. Ltd.

9.Masco Corporation

10.Nippon Paint Pvt. Ltd.

The global thermochromic paints & coatings thermochromic paints & coatings market is segmented on the basis of product, pigment type and end-user industry. On the basis of product, the thermochromic paints & coatings market is segmented into, liquid crystal material, leuco dyes and inorganic materials. On the basis of pigment type, the market is bifurcated into, reversible thermochromic pigments and irreversible thermochromic pigments. Based on end-user industry, the global thermochromic paints & coatings thermochromic paints & coatings market is segmented into, food & beverages, paints & coatings, printing ink, paper, textile, cosmetics, plastic & polymers and others.

