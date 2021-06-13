Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market to 2027 – Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG International Ltd., Cook, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Obex, Penumbra, Inc., pfm medical ag, and Terumo Medical Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market in these regions.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as, coronary heart disease as well as the availability of advanced treatments is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. The availability of reimbursement for medical procedures is anticipated to offer growth opportunities in the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market.

Embolization is a minimally invasive process that treats the blockage of one or more blood vessels or abnormal vascular channels. Transcatheter embolization involves the placing of medications or synthetic materials known as embolic agents with the help of a catheter into a blood vessel to block blood flow to an area of the body.

The key players operating in the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market include, Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG International Ltd., Cook, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Obex, Penumbra, Inc., pfm medical ag, and Terumo Medical Corporation among others.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market in the coming years, owing to the technological advancements as well as trained professionals in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market during the forecast period, due to government investments & reforms to modernize the healthcare facilities in emerging nations.

The “Global Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user, and geography. The global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as, embolization coils, embolization particles, liquid embolics, flow diverter devices, and accessories. Embolization coils is further categorized as, pushable and detachable. Embolization particles is segmented as, radioembolization particles, microspheres, drug-eluting beads, and others. The segment of accessories is segmented as, catheters and guide wires. The transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices is categorized based on applications such as, peripheral vascular disease, urology, neurology, and oncology. Based on end user, the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market is classified as, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

