Travel and Business Bags Market Price, Top Key Players Review, Business Opportunities, Demand and Global Analysis by Forecast 2023

Global "Travel and Business Bags Market" covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. Travel and Business Bags market is expected to grow 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2023.

A deep analysis made from top major and minor data sources with participation derived from industry experts through the value chain. According to the Travel and Business Bags market report, one driver in the market is diverse applications of chains and sprockets across industrial applications.

About Travel and Business Bags Market:

Lightweight bags are best suited for travel. This is because of the continuous enforcement of strict weight regulations and the sharply rising fares on luggage by the airline industry. Hence, vendors operating in the market are introducing lightweight travel bags by using high-end technologies and hard-sided materials to address this growing demand. Lightweight and ultra-light travel bags are convenient to carry during travel and save luggage weight charges. They also allow users to carry more luggage and offer them leverage to shop at their travel destinations within their stipulated luggage allowance. Ouranalysts have predicted that the travel and business bags market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

List of Key players operating in the Global Travel and Business Bags Market are –

CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED

Kering SA

LVMH

Samsonite International S.A.

Tapestry

Inc