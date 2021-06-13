Urgent Care Apps Market Expected to Reach $6,382.75 million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 39.8% | Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions), Alayacare, Allm, Pulsara

The report on “Urgent Care Apps Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Urgent Care Apps market is accounted for $312.93 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,382.75 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 39.8%. Growing demand owing to growing focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery and increase in penetration of 3G and 4G networks are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, poor internet connectivity in developing countries is restricting the growth of the market. In addition, the awareness about medication management apps and rising population of smartphone users are providing ample of opportunities.

Urgent care apps are smartphone applications that can be remotely accessed. These apps allow the user to speak to registered nurses who can answer the user’s medical questions, and if needed a licensed physician can call within a few minutes.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.), Alayacare, Allm Inc., Pulsara, Medisafe, Siilo, Patientsafe Solutions, Vocera Communications, Argusoft (Triagetrace), Forward, Pivot Design Group (Viatherapy), Smartpatient (Mytherapy), Twiage, Voalte, Hospify, Imprivata, and Tigerconnect.

