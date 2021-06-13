Video Analytics Market will be worth a staggering $15.26 billion by 2026 | Cisco Systems, Gorilla Technology, Axis Communications, Aventura, Puretech Systems, 3VR, Intelligent Security Systems, Allgovision, Intuvision, Digital Barriers

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Video Analytics – Global”, Report provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global Video Analytics sector with a particular focus on the technological, competitive and R&D landscape.

According to Publisher, the Global Video Analytics Market is accounted for $2.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $15.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.0%.

This report studies the global Video Analytics market, analyzes and researches the Video Analytics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

Some of the key players in the global Video Analytics market include IBM, Honeywell, Cisco Systems, Gorilla Technology, Axis Communications, Aventura, Puretech Systems, 3VR, Intelligent Security Systems, Allgovision, Intuvision, Digital Barriers, Delopt, Agent VI, Briefcam, Qognify, Kiwisecurity, Ipsotek, Verint and Iomniscient.

By deployment, the cloud segment held significant market share during predicted period. The cloud deployment of video analytics solutions offers a variety of benefits, such as improved security, enhanced scalability, improved flexibility, and lower costs. It provides the choice of scalability, while enterprises that are more concerned about security tend to opt for the private cloud deployment type. By Geography, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the large presence of key industry players. As organizations are shifting to new and upgraded technologies with the rising acceptance of digital business strategies.

Deployments Covered:

-Cloud

-On-Premises

End Users Covered:

-Logistics and Transportation

-Retail and Consumer Goods

-Manufacturing

-Education

-Traffic Management

-Defense and Border Security

-Hospitality and Entertainment

-Critical Infrastructure

-Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

-City Surveillance

-Government

-Energy & Utilities

-Healthcare

-Residential

-Commercial and Industrial

-Other End Users

Types Covered:

-Services

-Software

Applications Covered:

-Facial Recognition & Detection

-Traffic Monitoring

-Intrusion Management

-Automatic Number Plate Recognition

-People/Crowd Counting

-License Plate Recognition

-Motion Detection

-Video Indexing

-Incident Detection

-Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– South America

– Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Video Analytics Market, By Deployment

6 Global Video Analytics Market, By End User

7 Global Video Analytics Market, By Type

8 Global Video Analytics Market, By Application

9 Global Video Analytics Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

11.1 IBM

11.2 Honeywell

11.3 Cisco Systems

11.4 Gorilla Technology

11.5 Axis Communications

11.6 Aventura

11.7 Puretech Systems

11.8 3VR

11.9 Intelligent Security Systems

11.10 Allgovision

11.11 Intuvision

11.12 Digital Barriers

11.13 Delopt

11.14 Agent VI

11.15 Briefcam

11.16 Qognify

11.17 Kiwisecurity

11.18 Ipsotek

11.19 Verint

11.20 Iomniscient

