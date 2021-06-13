Water Soluble Fertilizers Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025

Water Soluble Fertilizers are more conventionally used than chemical fertilizers in agriculture on account of these fertilizers possessing properties of high water solubility allowing easy absorption of fertilizers by the crops and lower fertilizer seepage in local and ground water bodies. Thus, water soluble fertilizers are more extensively absorbed and utilized by crops. Water soluble fertilizers can be sprayed during irrigation process thus, being an efficient form of fertilizer used in modern farming methods. The factor of low seepage results in prevention of ground water contamination on account of which farmers prefer the use of water soluble fertilizers. Water soluble fertilizers aid in water conservation as well as lower fertilizers application. Additionally, government regulation regarding use of more eco-friendly fertilizers and increasing demand for fertigation to reduce water consumption and increase economic incentives is anticipated to propel the overall water soluble fertilizers market around the globe over the forecast period. The use of water soluble fertilizers can be put in aromatic crops, medicinal, and plantation fields. Moreover, increase in crop diseases and reduced farm land crop yielding capacity has resulted in increased demand for efficient fertilizers across the globe. These water soluble fertilizers helps in quality as well as quantity enhancement of agricultural crops with minimal environmental pollution.

Market Size & Forecast

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.Many multi-national companies are concentrating towards new product advances in water soluble fertilizers. Moreover, the many advantageous properties of water soluble fertilizers are exploited in the field of horticulture and farming. New uses for water soluble fertilizers are discovered on regular basis which is expected to drive the water soluble fertilizers market rapidly.

Currently the global water soluble fertilizers market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand of eco-friendly fertilizers in the market. Advances in agricultural industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations are projected to drive water soluble fertilizers market besides the wide range of functions of water soluble fertilizers in an immense range of farming processes such as micro-irrigation, fertigation, horticulture and more during the forecast period. Moreover, various ongoing research and developmental activities in the field of bio fertilizers is estimated to expand the market for water soluble fertilizers around the globe.

Major Key Players of Global Market:

Sinochem Fertilizer Co Ltd, Agrium Inc., Israel Chemical, Lowa Fertilizer, Qatar Fertilizer, Yara International, Sinochem Fertilizer Co. Ltd., Everris International B.V., Hebei Monband water Soluble Fertilizer Co. Ltd., Sociedad Quimica YMinera SA and others.

On the basis of regional platform, global Water Soluble Fertilizers market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

As a non-contaminating fertilizing agent in the agricultural industry, North America is panned to observe substantial water soluble fertilizers market growth due to rising water soluble fertilizers usage. North America is expected to be followed by Europe in terms of consumption on account of expanding water soluble fertilizers requirements due to changing farming practices as well as higher investments in R&D activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand and positively impact water soluble fertilizers market growth over the forecast period on account of increasing water soluble fertilizers adopting for modern farming processes. On the back of multiplying water soluble fertilizers uses in growing agricultural industries such as for fertigation, foliar application, crop yield capacity enhancement, Asia Pacific is budding as a regional Water Soluble Fertilizers and its derivatives consumption market.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global Water Soluble Fertilizers market includes the following segments:

By Component Type

Nitrogen water soluble fertilizers

Phosphorus water soluble fertilizers

Potassium water-soluble fertilizers

Bio fertilizers

Bio stimulants

By Form

Liquid

Powdered

By Application

Fertigation

Foliar application

By Region

