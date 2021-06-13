Web Analytics Market will be worth a staggering $12.23 billion by 2026 | Google , IBM, Facebook Inc., Microsoft Inc., Splunk Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated., MicroStrategy Incorporated
Premium Market insights has announced the addition of the “Web Analytics – Global”, Report provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global Web Analytics sector with a particular focus on the technological, competitive and R&D landscape.
According to Publisher, the Global Web Analytics Market is accounted for $2.20 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.
This report studies the global Web Analytics market analyzes and researches the Web Analytics development status and forecast in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.
Some of the key players in Web Analytics market include Yahoo Analytics, Google , IBM, Facebook Inc., Microsoft Inc., Splunk Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, SAS Institute, Act-On Software Inc, Cognizant, Hubspot Inc, Webtrends Corp., comScore, Inc., Teradata Corporation, At Internet and Hootsuite Inc.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific anticipated to dominate the market owing to rising performance of the solutions and responsiveness amongst the businesses to develop the huge chunks of unstructured online data.
Types Covered:
-Hosted Web Analytics
-Licensed Web Analytics
Services Covered:
-Professional Services
-Training
-Licensing
-Support & Maintenance
-Consulting & System Integration
Deployment Types Covered:
-On-Premise
-On-Demand
Solutions Covered:
-Data Collection & Storage
-Social Media/Mobile Integration
-Testing
-Reporting
-Attribution
-Behavior-Based Targeting
-Benchmarking/Competitive Intelligence
-Marketing Automation
-Tag Management
-Other Solutions
Applications Covered:
-Performance Monitoring
-Multichannel Campaign Analysis
-Display Advertising Optimization
-Social Media Management
-Targeting & Behavioral Analysis
-Online Marketing
-Marketing Automation
-Mobile Analytics
-Content Marketing
-E-Mail Marketing
-Other Applications
End Users Covered:
-Telecommunication & It
-Travel & Hospitality
-Media & Entertainment
-Government
-Healthcare & Life Sciences
-Retail & Consumer Goods
-Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
-Other End Users
Regions Covered:
– North America
– Europe
– Asia Pacific
– South America
– Middle East & Africa
