3D scanning Market Outlook, Opportunity & Demand Analysis Report By 2025 | Creaform , Konica Minolta, 3D Systems

The 3D scanning is a process in which three-dimensional attributes of an object are captured along with information such as colour and texture. The technology saves time, cost and efforts during the manufacturing process and improves the quality of output. The market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The growth would be primarily driven due to technological advancements, benefits over 2D scanners, etc. However, high prices of 3D scanners limit the industrial adoption of the products. The market is expected to grow rapidly on the account of flourishing entertainment industry across the world, especially in Asian region. The developments in healthcare sector are also expected to contribute significantly to the adoption of 3D scanning technology.

Global 3D scanning market is segmented on the basis of scanner type, range, services, application and geography. According to different types, scanners are categorized as optical scanners, laser scanners and structured light scanners. Laser scanners are commonly used scanner types due to their efficient scanning and relatively better portability than other types. Reducing prices of laser technology would further propel the adoption of 3D scanning. As per operating range, scanners are categorized into short range, medium range and long range scanning. Short and medium range scanning are popular in the market due to their ability to capture fine details of objects. However, long range scanners prove to be useful in industries such as construction, civil or entertainment while capturing strctural details. From services perspectives, the market is segmented into reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, quality inspections and face/body scanning. Reverse engineering services are driving the adoption of 3D scanning due to widespread industrial applications in sectors such as manufacturing, automobile, aerospace, defence, etc. However, face/body scanning would grow rapidly during the forecast period due to rising applications in healthcare industry and in security surveillance.

The key market players include Faro Technologies, Creaform (now acquired by Ametek), Konica Minolta, 3D Systems, Autodesk, Shapegrabber (now acquired by Quality Vision International), Direct Dimensions, Maptek, GOM mbH, and 3D Digital Corp. Product launch is the popular trend in the global market, which has helped the manufacturers to boost their market share.

Geographically, global 3D scanning market is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa). The growth in North America and Europe is primarily driven by advent of new technologies, sophisticated entertainment industry and superior healthcare services. However, Asia-pacific market is expected to witness tremendous growth due to increasing awareness regarding advanced medical treatments, growing 3D content in media industry, rising income levels in emerging economies and growing gaming business in China and Japan.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The global 3D scanning market is segmented into major categories such as, type, range, services, application and geography.

MARKET BY TYPE

Optical scanner

Laser scanner

Structured Light scanner

MARKET BY RANGE

Short range scanner

Medium range scanner

Long range scanner

MARKET BY SERVICES

Reverse Engineering

Quality Inspection

Rapid prototyping

Face Body scanning

