AI in Medical Imaging Market With New Principle And Updated Strategies 2027 General Electric, IBM Watson Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE

The global AI in medical imaging market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based product, the market is segmented as systems, and services & software. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, musculoskeletal, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostic centers.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) is field of the computer science that allows machine to do interactive functions similar to humans. The AI allow systems to do activities such as speech recognition, learning, data monitoring, data recording and more. The use of AI technology in medical imaging allows to capture the part of the body and it visualizes the affected areas and assists in the treatments.”

The AI in medical imaging market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the technology for the medical devices, rise in the development for the healthcare infrastructure and rise in the investments for the automated healthcare facilities among the others. The market is likely to widen up opportunities for the market players to expand their business in the emerging regions.

1. General Electric

2. IBM Watson Health

3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4. SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE

5. Medtronic

6. EchoNous, Inc.

7. Enlitic, Inc.

8. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

9. Intel Corporation

10. NVIDIA Corporation

The “Global AI in Medical Imaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AI in medical imaging market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global AI in medical imaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI in medical imaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

