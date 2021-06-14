Artificial Intelligence Market Show at 55.6% CAGR to 2025 | Google, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corporation, IPsoft, Rocket Fuel, Qlik Technologies, MicroStrategy, Brighterion, 24/7 Customer

Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Image Processing and Speech Recognition), Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Automotive & Transportation)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2014-2022

The global artificial intelligence market size is expected to reach $169,411.8 million in 2025, from $4,065.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 55.6% from 2018 to 2025. The artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the most progressive technologies since its introduction in the 1950s. AI has characteristics that are similar to humans such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem solving, and more. Manufacturers have experienced enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of this technology. However, it is anticipated to be a core for the next-gen software technologies as companies such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and others are actively implementing AI as a crucial part of their technologies.

The artificial intelligence market is primarily driven by improved productivity, varied application areas, and increased customer satisfaction. However, market growth is expected to be hindered due to high upfront investment and lack of skilled workforce.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Google Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corporation, IPsoft, Rocket Fuel Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc., MicroStrategy, Inc., Brighterion, Inc., 24/7 Customer, Inc., and Next IT Corp.

The artificial intelligence market is segmented by technology, industry vertical, and geography. By technology, it is sub-divided into machine learning, natural language processing, image processing, and speech recognition. By industry verticals, the market is categorized into media & advertising, retail, telecom & IT, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others (agriculture, law, educational institutions). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the world artificial intelligence market, with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends for gaining a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2022, to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

