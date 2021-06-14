Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market Size, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast till 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market is forecasted to thrive at 86.5% CAGR to reach at a notable market value by the end of 2023. The augmented reality & virtual reality market is likely to thrive on the back of their infinite potentials. The manufacturing, healthcare, real state and retail sectors are just some of the industrial environments in which AR & VR are being utilized.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of augmented reality & virtual reality market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Offering
– Hardware
– – – Headsets
– – – Smart Glasses
– – – Head-up Display
– – – Handheld Devices
– – – Others
– Software
By Application
– Gaming
– Education
– Healthcare and medical devices
– Real estate
– Marketing and advertising
– Live events
– Military and defense
– Movies and television
– Retail
– Manufacturing and automotive
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Apple Inc.
– Google Inc.
– HTC Corporation
– Microsoft
– Magic Leap, Inc.
– Samsung
– Lenovo
– Sony
– Oculus
– Continental
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive Landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and By Geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
