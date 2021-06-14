Automotive Front-end Module  Market 2018-2023 : Expected to Generate Huge Profits in terms of revenue with CAGR of 14.93%

Automotive Front-end Module Market research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The analysts have presented the various facets of the Automotive Front-end Module market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers. Thus, the data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research.

About Automotive Front-end Module

The automotive FEM Market is growing at a rapid pace across the world. FEMs are effective for vehicles with unibody frame. However, presently, manufacturers are producing FEMs for body-on-frame type vehicles. This type of frame or chassis is mostly used in SUVs and trucks. The Market s for SUVs and pick-up trucks are growing at a rapid rate, which will improve the sales of FEMs that are specific for body-on-frame type vehicles. The increasing demand for safety and comfort of vehicles and the rising number of government regulations are intensifying the cost pressure on OEMs.

Industry analysts forecast the global automotive front-end module Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.93% during the period 2018-2023.

Automotive Front-end Module Market Trend, Challenge and Driver: –

Market driver

Increasing automobile sales

Market challenge

Design changes and frequent facelifts

Market trend

Growing use of carbon-fiber-reinforced thermoplastics in FEM

Geographic Segmentation of Automotive Front-end Module Market: –

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

(the United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Automotive Front-end Module market potential is analyzed for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Automotive Front-end Module industry. Further, the Automotive Front-end Module market report focuses on global major leading industry players with information.

Key vendors operating in Automotive Front-end Module market space are –

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

DENSO

HBPO

HYUNDAI MOBIS

Magna International

Samvardhana Motherson

TORAY and SL

The objective of this Automotive Front-end Module market research report is: –

To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Automotive Front-end Module market size of various segments. To detail major factors influencing the Automotive Front-end Module market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues). To determine the geographic breakdown of the Automotive Front-end Module market in terms of detailed analysis and impact. To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Automotive Front-end Module market segments. To track the competitive landscape of the market.

