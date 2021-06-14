Automotive Handbrake and Clutch Cables Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Automotive Handbrake and Clutch Cables Industry

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Handbrake & Clutch Cables market is estimated at $xx million in 2016 and is expected to reach $xx million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2016 to 2022. Factors such as positive macro-economic environment across major automotive hubs and increasing passenger vehicle production due to growing disposable incomes are influencing the market growth. However, the low priced counterfeit products offered in the market from China and India are of low quality and less durability which in turn could affect the brand image of existing players and therefore hampers the market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the major market share both with respect to supply and demand for respective cables and is expected to emerge as a key exporter to many countries. In addition, countries in the region such as China, India and South Korea are expected to remain as the main contributors to the growth of the market.

Some of the key players in the market include

TRW Automotive, TMD Friction Group (TMD PAGID), Hella Pagid GmbH, DURA Automotive Systems, Continental Automotive GmbH, Catton Control Cables, Cable-Tec and Anropa Cables (Pty) Ltd.

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicles

o Higher Heating Value (HCV)

o Lower Heating Value (LCV)

• Passenger Cars

• Two-Wheelers

Product Types Covered:

• Handbrake Cables

• Clutch Cables

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• OEM

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

