Biometric Sensor Market Set to Register 9.6% CAGR During 2016-2022 | 3M, Suprema, CrossMatch Technologies, IDEX ASA, Infineon Technologies AG, Fulcrum Biometrics, Safran, Precise Biometrics Ab

Biometric Sensor Market by Type (Capacitive Sensors, Optical Sensors, Thermal Sensors, Ultrasound Sensors, and Electric Field Sensors), Application (Voice Scan, Finger Scan, Hand Scan, Facial Scan, Iris Scan, Vein Scan, and Others), and End Users (Consumer Electronics, Commercial Centers & Buildings, Defense & Security, Medical & Research Labs, Banking & Finance Services Sector, and Others)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Global Biometric Sensor Market is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Biometry refers to statistical analysis of the biological data, that is, analysis of physical and behavioral characteristics. Sensors generally calculate electrical capacity, light, pressure, speed, and temperature. These sensors are compact in design, therefore can be installed in devices conveniently. It is a breakthrough technology, which eradicates various security-related issues from different domains. They are specially designed units made to scan and analyze the vein patterns or the unique features in your fingertip, becoming the necessity in the modern world. The global biometric sensor industry is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increase in the cyber-attacks and security threats. However, high investment for R&D is projected to hamper the growth of biometric sensor market.

The significant impacting factors include increase in security threat and rise in the demand for biometric sensors analysis in smart gadgets. In the past few years, the dependency on Internet has increased significantly, hence there is a need for better security and authentication methods. Biometric sensors are used in commercialized buildings, banking sectors, medical & research labs, and in smart weapons owing to their advantages.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: 3M (U.S.), Suprema Inc. (South Korea), CrossMatch Technologies, Inc., IDEX ASA (Norway), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Fulcrum Biometrics, Safran (France), Precise Biometrics Ab (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), ZKTecoInc (China), and others.

Biometrics sensors are available in various types such as capacitive sensors in smart phones, optical sensors used in medical & defense equipment, thermal sensors in heat monitoring devices, and electric field sensor in proximity technology. Furthermore, by application, biometric sensors are widely used in finger, eye, hand, facial, and vein scanning devices. Along with these factors, the biometric sensor market is influenced by the newly launched government projects and constant development, thus driving the overall growth of biometric sensor market size. Graphene-enabled biometric sensors and biometric sensors based car driver monitoring systems are recent developments, which are anticipated to create opportunities for the expansion of the biometric sensor market share. However, high cost of R&D is projected to restrain the growth of the biometric sensor market.

