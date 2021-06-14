Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2024 | Microsoft, IBM, Ripple, BTL, Deloitte, ABB, Oracle, SAP, AWS, Abra, Alphaphoint, Bitfury, Digitalx, Coinbase, Intelygenz, Earthport

Global Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

The Blockchain technology is mainly designed to enable the maintenance of a permission less distributed databases which consists of a growing list of data records that preserves the integrity, singularity and validity of the stored information, without involving any trusted third party for verification purposes. It has potential to protect the identities of the user that make Blockchain a more secure way to carry out transaction. With the modernization in every sector especially by digitalization of currency; Blockchain technology has penetrated deeply into all the industries verticals. The various industry verticals that use Blockchain technology include banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), information and communication, healthcare, logistics, supply chain and transportation, e-commerce and retail and others. Bitcoin-based payroll service can save both money and time while, transferring money internationally. The technology would provide digitally permanent, audit-able records that show stakeholders the state of the product at each value-added step. The Blockchain technology is therefore expected to acquire exponential growth. However, Lack of awareness about the blockchain technology is the major restraint in the overall growth of the market

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Microsoft, IBM, Ripple, BTL, Deloitte, ABB, Oracle, SAP, AWS, Abra, Alphaphoint, Bitfury, Digitalx, Coinbase, Intelygenz, Earthport, Global Arena Holding

This report studies the Blockchain in Small and Medium Business market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blockchain in Small and Medium Business market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blockchain in Small and Medium Business.

Table of Content:

1 Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Microsoft

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Microsoft Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Ripple

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ripple Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 BTL

3 Global Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market Size by Regions

5 North America Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Revenue by Countries

8 South America Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Blockchain in Small and Medium Business by Countries

10 Global Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market Segment by Type

11 Global Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market Segment by Application

12 Global Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

