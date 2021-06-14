Carpets & Rugs Market 2019 Analysis by Opportunity, trends, Growth rate, Segment and key players – Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries Group, Tarkett and Lowe’s Companies

Global Carpets & Rugs is valued approximately USD 95.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Now a days, Carpet & Rugs is very important part of home decor which enhance the growth of market. Carpets are also safer with reduced risk of slip-and-fall accidents and thermal insulation to the floor, expanded the growth of the market. However, increased emphasis on use of green and eco-friendly material, such as wood, also driven the market growth. Factors, such as new construction, renovation, and retrofitting activities for buildings as well as infrastructure influence the market growth, and are expected to drive the Carpets & Rugs market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Interface Inc.

Dixie Group, Inc.

Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet.

Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

Victoria PLC

The Home Depot, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Tufted, Woven

Needle-Punched

Knotted

Others

By Material:

Nylon

Polyester

Polypropylene

others

By End-Use Sector:

Residential

Non-Residential

Automotive & Transportation

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Carpets & Rugs market for the period of 2019 to 2026. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Carpets & Rugs Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Carpets & Rugs Dynamics

Chapter 4. Carpets & Rugs Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Carpets & Rugs Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Carpets & Rugs Market, by Material

Chapter 7.Global Carpets & Rugs Market, by End-Use Sector

Chapter 8. Carpets & Rugs Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

