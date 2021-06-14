Container and Packaging Market to witness huge Growth during the forecast period 2018-2025

According to Publisher, the Global Container and Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Increase in customer preference and high preference towards processed and packaged foods are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high initial capital investment are restricting the market growth.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are assessed through volume and value data validated on three approaches including top companies revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in fine points with solutions and suggestions that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Some of the key players in Container and Packaging Market include Amcor, Ardagh Group, Ball, Becton, Clondalkin Group Holdings, Crows Holdings, Gerresheimer Group, International Paper, LINPAC Group, Mondi Group, Nypro and Rock-Tenn.

Amongst Product, Rigid Plastic segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period due to rising primarily because of the increasing preference of using plastic as a raw material in packages and growing adoption is the versatility and durability provided by plastic. Asia Pacific is witnessing the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to rising demand for ease foods and labelled products and increased demand for dairy products in developing countries like India and China.

It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2026 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Container and Packaging market.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Container and Packaging Market, By Product

6 Global Container and Packaging Market, By Application

7 Global Container and Packaging Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

