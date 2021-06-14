Data Center Colocation Global Market 2019: Key Players – American Telephone & Telegraph Systems, Inc., At&T, Inc., CenturyLINK Technology Solutions, Coresite Realty Corporat

Data Center Colocation Industry

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Data Center Colocation market is estimated at $29.83 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $76.37 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2016 to 2022. Rising usage of cloud computing in recent years and low capital required for data center collocation are the key factors driving the market growth. Threat from attackers and stringent government regulations are the some of the factors restraining the market.

Based on type, Wholesale is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period as it costs low and more reliable. Large enterprises accounted for the largest market share owing to the technological developments and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises are anticipated to show lucrative growth rate during forecast period as it is cost efficient. North America accounted for the highest market share as compared to other regions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR and is anticipated to account for the highest market share during forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market include

American Telephone & Telegraph Systems, Inc., At&T, Inc., CenturyLINK Technology Solutions, Coresite Realty Corporat, Digital Realty, DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Global Switch Corporation, Internap Corporation, Interxion Holding NV, KDDI Telehouse Corporation, Level 3 Communications, Inc., NaviSite, Inc., NTT DATA Corporation, Rackspace, SunGard Availability Services, Telecitygroup PLC and Verizon Communication Ltd.

Verticals Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

• Energy

• Entertainment & Media

• Government

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Telecom & IT

• Other Verticals

Types Covered:

• Wholesale Colocation

• Retail Colocation

End Users Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

