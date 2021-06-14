Disaster Recovery Solutions – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2025
Global Disaster Recovery Solutions Industry
This report focuses on the global Disaster Recovery Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Recovery Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
Disaster Recovery Solutions is a way to recover from a backup file, and keep working on.
Disaster Recovery Solutions can automatic backup key systems and data, using the flexible recovery options with minimal user interaction to recover quickly from the disaster.
In 2017, the global Disaster Recovery Solutions market size was 21900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 253300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.8% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Acxiom
Amazon Web Services
CA Technologies
Carpathia Hosting
CommVault Systems
EVault Inc.
Hewlett Packard Corp.
International Business Machines Corp.
Phoenix IT Group
Recovery Point Systems
SunGard Data Systems Inc.
Verizon Communications
Windstream Communications
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Backup&Recovery
Real-Time Replication
Data Protection
Professional Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Manufacturing
IT & Telecom
Media
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Disaster Recovery Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Disaster Recovery Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Backup&Recovery
1.4.3 Real-Time Replication
1.4.4 Data Protection
1.4.5 Professional Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 IT & Telecom
1.5.5 Media
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size
2.2 Disaster Recovery Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Disaster Recovery Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Disaster Recovery Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Disaster Recovery Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Disaster Recovery Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Disaster Recovery Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Disaster Recovery Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Acxiom
12.1.1 Acxiom Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Acxiom Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Acxiom Recent Development
12.2 Amazon Web Services
12.2.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
12.3 CA Technologies
12.3.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Carpathia Hosting
12.4.1 Carpathia Hosting Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Carpathia Hosting Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Carpathia Hosting Recent Development
12.5 CommVault Systems
12.5.1 CommVault Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 CommVault Systems Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 CommVault Systems Recent Development
12.6 EVault Inc.
12.6.1 EVault Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 EVault Inc. Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 EVault Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Hewlett Packard Corp.
12.7.1 Hewlett Packard Corp. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Hewlett Packard Corp. Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Hewlett Packard Corp. Recent Development
12.8 International Business Machines Corp.
12.8.1 International Business Machines Corp. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 International Business Machines Corp. Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 International Business Machines Corp. Recent Development
12.9 Phoenix IT Group
12.9.1 Phoenix IT Group Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 Phoenix IT Group Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Phoenix IT Group Recent Development
12.10 Recovery Point Systems
12.10.1 Recovery Point Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Disaster Recovery Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 Recovery Point Systems Revenue in Disaster Recovery Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Recovery Point Systems Recent Development
12.11 SunGard Data Systems Inc.
12.12 Verizon Communications
12.13 Windstream Communications
Continued…..
