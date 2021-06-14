Distribution Transformer Market Analysis by 2027 – ABB, Crompton Greaves, Eaton, Emerson Electric, General Electric and Hyosung

A transformer that is positioned at the very distribution point of the grid and performs the last voltage transformation before it reaches the premises of customer is defined as a distribution transformer. A distribution transformer converts the voltage of the distribution line into a voltage level that is suitable to be used for household and commercial uses. The distribution transformers are manufactured in accordance with high level international standards and can be used for indoor as well as outdoor applications. The distribution transformers are generally provided with off-load, and on0-load tap chargers.

Increasing initiatives to rebuild the existing energy infrastructures and the implementations of smart grids in many developing economies are expected to drive the distribution transformer market. Digitalization in the energy sector is anticipated to bring fruitful opportunities to the players operating in the distribution transformer market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Crompton Greaves Ltd.

3. Eaton Corporation PLC

4. Emerson Electric Co.

5. General Electric

6. Hyosung Corporation

7. Kirloskar Electric Company Limited.

8. Schneider Electric

9. SGB-Smit Group

10. Siemens AG

Distribution Transformer Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Distribution Transformer Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period.

Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

