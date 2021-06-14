DNA Next Generation Sequencing market: smart technologies are changing industry is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025

The global DNA next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,898.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025.

It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2018 – 2025.

DNA next generation sequencing market is segmented as product, application and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as, platforms, services and consumables. The segment of platform is further classified as, Hiseq series, Miseq series, solid, ion torrent, Pacbio RS ii and sequel systems, and other platforms. The services segment us further categorized as, sequencing services and data management & analysis Services.

Also, the segment of consumables is segmented as, sample preparation consumables and other NGS consumables. Based on application, the market is segmented as, diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine, and other applications. The DNA next generation sequencing market based on end user is segmented as, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, and other end users.

1. Illumina, Inc.

2. Thermo Fisher

3. Qiagen N.V.

4. Beijing Genomics Institute

5. PerkinElmer, Inc.

6. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

7. Agilent Technologies

8. Eurofins Scientific

9. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

10. Macrogen Inc.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS), also known as high-throughput sequencing. NGS enables rapid sequencing of the base pairs in DNA samples. NGS is driving discovery and enabling the future of personalized medicine, genetic diseases, and clinical diagnostics. Key factors driving the growth of DNA next generation sequencing market are, increase in cancer prevalence, rise in funds and grants, focus of industry players and various meetings, conferences, workshops The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the DNA next generation sequencing market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, research institutes, infusion pumps product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, service or product providers, distributors and others.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the DNA next generation sequencing market by product, application, end user, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall DNA next generation sequencing market.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates DNA next generation sequencing market dynamics effecting the DNA next generation sequencing market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. Some of the prominent players operating in DNA next generation sequencing market globe include, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher, Qiagen N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute, PerkinElmer, Inc., F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. and Macrogen Inc.