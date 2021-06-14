Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market to 2027 – Allergan plc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox, Auven Therapeutics Holdings, Akorn, Incorporated, Bausch & Lomb Pvt Ltd, IMO, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Novartis AG
The report analyzes factors affecting Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment market in these regions.
Dry Eye Syndrome or keratoconjunctivitis sicca is referred to inappropriate formation of tears that evaporates too quickly or dearth of tears that creates problem in lubrication and nourishment of the eye. This condition can lead to several disorders such as cornea, ulcers and loss of vision.
The Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing prevalence of dry eye syndrome, increasing geriatric population, growing awareness about diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and rise in use of contact lenses. Nevertheless, strict regulation for drug approval and dearth of skilled ophthalmologists is expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The List of Companies
– Allergan plc
– Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
– Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
– Nicox S.A
– Auven Therapeutics Holdings L.P
– Akorn, Incorporated
– Bausch & Lomb Pvt Ltd
– IMO
– GlaxoSmithKline plc
– Novartis AG
