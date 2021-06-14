Education & Learning Analytics Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2025

Education & learning analytics is the process of collecting, reporting and analyzing the data about the learner and their context. The education & learning analytics aids in understanding learning and subsequently optimizing the environment where it occurs. Education & learning analytics deals with collecting large amounts of data to analyze the performance of individuals and analyze trends in the datasets. The education & learning analytics is widely used for performance management, curriculum development and people acquisition across various end-users.

Education & learning analytics market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient solutions due to increasing focus on personalized learning. Leading companies such as IBM and Oracle are investing significantly in the development of new education & learning analytics in order to stay competitive in the market. Increasing popularity of mobile learning, growing need for data-driven decisions to improve education are the major factors expected to drive the growth of education & learning analytics market. However, the need for technical expertise to perform analytics is the major factor that may restrict the growth of education & learning analytics market in the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in Education & Learning Analytics Market:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Tibco

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. Oracle

5. SAP

6. Microstrategy Incorporated

7. Qlik

8. SAS Institute

9. Alteryx

10. Tableau Software

The “Global Education & Learning Analytics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the education & learning analytics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global education & learning analytics market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, deployment mode, analytics type, application, end-user and geography. The global education & learning analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the education & learning analytics market.

