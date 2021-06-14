Electric Vehicle DC-DC Converter Market| Infineon Technologies AG, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Bosch, NAC Group, Inc., SynQor

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Electric Vehicle DC-DC Converter Market – By Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Sales( OEM, Aftermarket), By Geography & Global Region – Market Size, Trends & Opportunity Outlook, Forecast to 2018- 2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Electric Vehicle DC-DC Converter Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global electric vehicle DC-DC converter market accounted for USD XX Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of electric vehicle DC-DC converter market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Application

– Passenger Car

– Commercial Vehicle

By Sales

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

– Infineon Technologies AG

– Denso Corporation

– Continental AG

– Bosch

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG

– NAC Group, Inc.

– SynQor

– Nanjing Pengtu Power Supply Co., Ltd.

– AEGIS Power Systems, Inc.

– Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

– SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

– Delta-Q Corporation

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

