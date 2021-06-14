Energy and Utility Analytics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025

The global energy & utility analytics market accounted to US$ 2.26 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 5.71 Bn by 2025. The most prominent region in the energy & utility analytics market accounted for North America, owing to the fact that the region is the hub of all technological advancements and developments, and the convergence of these megatrends in the region is further anticipated to drive the energy and utility analytics market to a strategic inflection point. A strategic inflection point is a fundamental transformation, which is expected to influence the evolution in how businesses function today. These megatrends in North America are economic, technological, environmental, and resource based in nature. For the energy and utility analytics market, the technological development and primacy of markets have already impacted the American society, further resulting to plummeted price for natural gas as well as renewable energy generation that has brought significant transformation to energy production in all the principal countries of North America. However, the energy & utility market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be mature significantly over the years till 2025.

An exclusive Energy and Utility Analytics Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Energy and Utility Analytics Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000310/

Leading Energy and Utility Analytics Market Players:

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Buildingiq, Inc.

Capgemini SE

Energysavvy Inc.

Infosys limited

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Wegowise, Inc.

Wipro Limited

Worldwide Energy and Utility Analytics Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Energy and Utility Analytics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Energy and Utility Analytics Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Energy and Utility Analytics Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Air Cargo players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Energy and Utility Analytics Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Energy and Utility Analytics Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Purchase This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000310/

Also, key Energy and Utility Analytics Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Energy and Utility Analytics Market.

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Energy and Utility Analytics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/